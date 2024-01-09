Report: Boston one of this FA pitcher's preferred destinations

Even after signing Lucas Giolito, the Boston Red Sox need to add another arm or two to the top of their starting rotation. Perhaps one of Giolito's former teammates could pique their interest.

Free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger has "made it clear that Boston is one of his preferred landing spots," according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.

Per source: Interesting free agent option - based on second half performance - Mike Clevinger has made it clear that Boston is one of his preferred landing spots — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) January 10, 2024

Clevinger, 33, is entering his eighth MLB season. He's coming off a 2023 campaign in which he posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through 24 starts with the Chicago White Sox. In 152 career games (138 starts) between the White Sox, San Diego Padres, and Cleveland Guardians, Clevinger has amassed a 3.45 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.

Last offseason, Clevinger was under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of domestic violence. MLB announced in March that as a result of the investigation, Clevinger would not face discipline under the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Clevinger is one of several options the Red Sox have in free agency as they search for rotation upgrades. Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell remain the biggest names available, followed by James Paxton, Clayton Kershaw, Marcus Stroman, Hyun-Jin Ryu, and Michael Lorenzen.