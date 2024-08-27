Red Sox prospect update: Anthony, Campbell raking in Triple-A

The Boston Red Sox' top-ranked prospects are just one step away from reaching the big leagues.

Boston's "Big Three" of Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kyle Teel was promoted to Triple-A earlier this month. No. 5 prospect Kristian Campbell, the farm system's breakout star in 2024, joined the trio in Worcester less than a week later.

Anthony and Campbell haven't missed a beat since joining the WooSox. Teel has experienced some growing pains, but the worst news is Mayer won't get a chance to play for Worcester this year due to a season-ending lumbar strain. It's the second straight year that Boston's No. 1 prospect had his season cut short due to injury.

Despite Mayer's latest setback, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future of the organization. Here's how the top 10 prospects in the system have fared as of late (prospect rankings via MLB Pipeline).

1. Marcelo Mayer, SS

2024 stats: .307/.370/.480, 8 HR, 38 RBI, 30 BB, 66 SO (77 games at Double-A Portland)

MLB ETA: 2025

Mayer earned a promotion to Triple-A Worcester earlier this month alongside fellow top prospects Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel. Unfortunately, the 21-year-old shortstop won't get to suit up for the WooSox this season. He will miss the remainder of the campaign due to a lumbar strain.

This is the second straight year in which Mayer's season ended prematurely due to injury. Last season, he was placed on the injured list in August with a nagging shoulder issue and did not return.

It's an unfortunate end to an otherwise stellar season for Mayer. He'll likely begin the 2025 season with Worcester, but injuries are officially a concern for the Red Sox' No. 1 prospect going forward.

2. Roman Anthony, OF

2024 stats: .276/.369/.499, 18 HR, 54 RBI, 53 BB, 104 SO (84 games at Double-A Portland, 12 at Triple-A Worcester)

MLB ETA: 2025

Anthony seems to be the most MLB-ready of Boston's top prospects. The 20-year-old has continued to mash since his promotion to Triple-A, tallying three doubles and three homers for a .942 OPS through 12 games for the WooSox. He showed off his power on Friday with a moonshot over the scoreboard in Norfolk.

Roman Anthony (@RedSox No. 2 prospect) sends this one over the scoreboard!



MLB's No. 14 prospect has four extra-base hits in his past five games for the Triple-A @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/x6Ast4qzTU — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 24, 2024

At this point, it isn't farfetched to believe Anthony could earn a spot on the Red Sox' 2025 Opening Day roster. The question is, which Boston outfielder would be the odd man out?

3. Kyle Teel, C

2024 stats: .277/.369/.422, 11 HR, 62 RBI, 52 BB, 100 SO (84 games at Double-A Portland, 10 games at Triple-A Worcester)

MLB ETA: 2025

Teel has yet to adjust to Triple-A like Anthony. The 22-year-old backstop is just 4-for-40 at the plate through his first 10 games in Worcester. His OPS has sharply declined each month since the start of the season, indicating that the grueling campaign could be taking its toll on the 2023 first-round draft pick.

Kyle Teel pokes one through.



The @RedSox prospect (MLB No. 27) logs his first knock with the Triple-A @WooSox. pic.twitter.com/GwhPj1e6KG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 17, 2024

4. Braden Montgomery, OF

2024 stats: .322/.454/.733, 27 HR, 85 RBI, 53 BB, 59 SO (61 games at Texas A&M)

MLB ETA: 2027

The Red Sox selected Montgomery with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Montgomery starred for Texas A&M before suffering a broken ankle in June. The injury isn't expected to be a long-term issue.

5. Kristian Campbell, 2B/OF/SS

2024 stats: .339/.442/.577, 18 HR, 69 RBI, 63 BB, 89 SO (40 games at High-A Greenville, 56 games at Double-A Portland, five games at Triple-A Worcester

MLB ETA: 2026

Campbell has been the Red Sox' breakout prospect in 2024, and he hasn't slowed down since his promotion to Triple-A. The 22-year-old is slashing .348/.400/.652 with two homers and nine RBI through five games with the WooSox. He has raked at every level since being selected in the fourth round of last year's draft. If he keeps up this torrid pace, The Show will be calling his name.

Kristian Campbell DOES IT AGAIN



His second Triple-A HR and second of the night makes it 8-4 WooSox! pic.twitter.com/qwte4BHnau — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 24, 2024

6. Franklin Arias, SS/2B

2024 stats: .304/.410/.485, 8 HR, 44 RBI, 35 SB, 45 BB, 56 SO (51 games at Florida Complex League, 26 games at Low-A Salem)

MLB ETA: 2028

Arias is an 18-year-old infielder already making a name for himself in the minors. The Venezuela native is an outstanding defensive middle infielder who may have the best glove in Boston's system. He already has strong bat-to-ball skills and seems to have untapped power potential. He's a name you'll want to remember going forward.

7. Yoeilin Cespedes, SS

2024 stats: .319/.400/.615, 5 HR, 24 RBI, 12 BB, 19 SO (25 games at Florida Complex League)

MLB ETA: 2027

Cespedes is still sidelined by the broken hamate in his left hand.

8. Miguel Bleis, OF

2024 stats: .220/.305/.347, 9 HR, 42 RBI, 37 BB, 79 SO (43 games at Low-A Salem, 45 games at High-A Greenville)

MLB ETA: 2027

Bleis has slid a bit in the prospect rankings after holding a top-five spot. That's partly due to injuries, but he also hasn't been all that consistent at the plate over the last couple of seasons. He has struggled since being promoted to High-A Greenville, slashing .185/.263/.299 with five homers in 45 games.

The raw potential is obvious, but Bleis could soon find himself outside the top 10 if he can't revert to his 2022 self.

Watch this 100.2 exit velo bomb from Miguel Bleis! pic.twitter.com/UBkJQe38mK — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) August 4, 2024

9. Luis Perales, RHP

2024 stats: 33.2 IP, 2-2, 2.94 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 12 BB, 56 SO (Seven starts at High-A Greenville, two starts at Double-A Portland)

MLB ETA: 2027

Perales remains out after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June.

10. David Sandlin, RHP

2024 stats: 0-4, 5.72 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 16 BB, 76 SO (10 starts at High-A Greenville, five starts at Double-A Portland)

MLB ETA: 2025

Sandlin debuts in the Red Sox' top 10 prospects list amid a less-than-stellar season. However, the 23-year-old has great potential as a flamethrower with a high-90s fastball paired with a filthy splitter. He'll be a force to be reckoned with if and when his breaking pitches improve.