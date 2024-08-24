The Boston Red Sox reportedly were the favorites to sign left-hander Jordan Montgomery last offseason before he joined the Arizona Diamondbacks. Considering Boston's dire need for starting pitching, many were perplexed that the front office was unable to close a deal with the 2023 World Series champion.

According to Montgomery, it wasn't the Red Sox who were at fault for the failed negotiations. Ahead of Friday's Red Sox-Diamondbacks series opener at Fenway Park, Montgomery blamed his former agent Scott Boras.

"I had a Zoom call with (the Red Sox), that's really all I know. It went good," Montgomery said, per The Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo. "I don't know, obviously Boras kind of butchered it, so I'm just trying to move on from the offseason and try to forget it."

Montgomery remained a free agent until March 29, when he inked a one-year contract worth $25 million with Arizona. He missed all of spring training and didn't debut for the D'backs until April 19.

It has been a season to forget for the 31-year-old. Through 19 starts, he has a whopping 6.44 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. Arizona moved him from the starting rotation to the bullpen before Friday's game.

Those woeful numbers are an anomaly for Montgomery, who has enjoyed a rock-solid career otherwise with the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Texas Rangers. Last season for the Cardinals and Rangers, he amassed a 3.20 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 32 starts with 188.2 innings pitched. He helped Texas to a World Series title with a 2.90 ERA in six postseason games (five starts).

The Red Sox pitching staff has exceeded expectations this season despite missing out on the top free agents. Sox starters entered Friday ranked 13th in ERA (3.97), sixth in WHIP (1.20), and ninth in batting average against (.240).

It will look to improve on those marks during its three-game series vs. the reigning National League champions at Fenway Park.