Report: Ortiz, Pedroia among ex-Red Sox who helped in GM search

John Henry and the Boston Red Sox ownership group had plenty of help during their search for Chaim Bloom's replacement.

WEEI's Rob Bradford reported on Tuesday that a handful of beloved former Red Sox players -- all World Series champions -- provided input throughout the three-week interview process.

"According to multiple sources, the Red Sox' hierarchy brought in some familiar names to the interview process. David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, Brock Holt, Pedro Martinez and Kevin Youkilis were all consulted during the three-week search for Chaim Bloom's replacement," Bradford wrote.

The Red Sox ultimately hired former MLB pitcher Craig Breslow, an ex-teammate of each of those players except Martinez, to be their next chief baseball officer.

Breslow doesn't have experience running a front office, but it's clear he is highly regarded among his MLB peers. The Yale graduate has been dubbed "the smartest man in baseball" and has spent the last few seasons as the Chicago Cubs' assistant general manager/vice president of pitching. He was initially hired by ex-Red Sox GM Theo Epstein, who served as Cubs president from 2011-20.

Breslow is scheduled to be officially introduced by the Red Sox during a press conference Thursday at Fenway Park.