Where is the PGA Championship? Here's a look at this year's host course and future locations

It's time for golf's second major of the season.

But unlike the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship doesn't have a permanent home course.

The location of the tournament changes each year, with different courses throughout the country getting a chance to shine.

Here's a deep dive into all host courses, past and future, for the PGA Championship:

Where is the 2024 PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship is heading to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky this week.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed course has hosted the tournament three times (1996, 2000, 2014), plus the Ryder Cup in 2008. Mark Brooks (1996), Tiger Woods (2000) and Rory McIlroy (2014) won the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Where is the 2025 PGA Championship?

Next year, the tournament will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Quail Hollow hosted the PGA Championship for the first time in 2017, when Justin Thomas won his first major title. The course has held the Wells Fargo Championship each year since it began in 2003, but has only been a major championship site once.

PGA Championship future sites

Future hosts for the PGA Championship have been determined through 2031 -- with no repeat courses over that span. Additionally, the 2034 host has been revealed. Here are the upcoming sites:

2024: Valhalla Golf Club (Louisville, Kentucky)

2025: Quail Hollow Club (Charlotte, North Carolina)

2026: Aronimink Golf Club (Newtown Square, Pennsylvania)

2027: PGA Frisco (Frisco, Texas)

2028: The Olympic Club, Lake Course (San Francisco)

2029: Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course (Springfield, New Jersey)

2030: Congressional Country Club (Bethesda, Maryland)

2031: The Ocean Course (Kiawah Island, South Carolina)

2034: PGA Frisco (Frisco, Texas)

What courses have hosted the most PGA Championships?

Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has hosted five PGA Championships -- the most of any course. Aside from Southern Hills, one course has hosted four times, six courses have hosted three times and 11 courses have hosted twice. Valhalla will soon become the second course to host four times.

Here's a look at all the courses that have hosted the PGA Championship:

Five times

Southern Hills Country Club

Four times

Oak Hill Country Club

Three times

Valhalla Golf Club

Oakmont Country Club

Atlanta Athletic Club

Oakland Hills Country Club

Firestone Country Club

Whistling Straits

Twice

Baltusrol Golf Club

Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club

Medinah Country Club

Olympia Fields Country Club

Inverness Club

Hazeltine National Golf Club

Keller Golf Club

Bellerive Country Club

Cherry Hills Country Club

Riviera Country Club

Once