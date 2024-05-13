The second of four major golf tournaments in 2024 is on the horizon.

After Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Tournament in mid-April, next up is the PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship is, of course, a multi-day tournament that invites the best golfers in the world to compete for the title. The field of players, like last year, includes certain LIV Golf members.

So, from how to watch the tournament to the location and players, here's what to know for the 2024 PGA Championship:

When is the 2024 PGA Championship?

The 2024 PGA Championship will run from Thursday, May 16, through Sunday, May 19.

Where is the 2024 PGA Championship?

Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, is the host venue for the tournament. It previously hosted the 1996, 2000 and 2014 editions.

Who are the golfers in the 2024 PGA Championship?

The full field of golfers in the 2024 tournament was officially released on May 7. The list includes 2023 winner Brooks Koepka, the only active LIV Golfer to win the PGA Championship, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and more.

McIlroy, who is coming off a win at the Wells Fargo Championship this past weekend, is returning to the course where he won his last major 10 years ago.

The full field for the 2024 PGA Championship can be viewed here.

How to watch the 2024 PGA Championship

All four days of the tournament will be available to watch via ESPN and ESPN+. CBS will join ESPN with coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday, May 16

ESPN: 12-8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 17

ESPN: 1-8 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 18

ESPN: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET

CBS: 1-7 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 19

ESPN: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET

CBS: 1-7 p.m. ET

Who won the 2023 PGA Championship?

American Brooks Koepka won the 2023 tournament. Koepka finished 9-under, two strokes better than runner-ups Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.

The last non-American golfer to win the tournament was Australian Jason Day in 2015.