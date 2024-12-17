Josh McDaniels on Drake Maye: “I'm smitten by the young man”

Trending
Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten
Phil Perry 25 mins ago Best fits for Patriots at running back in 2025 NFL Draft
Tyler Herro, Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics 1 hour ago

Celtics-Heat recap: C's win streak snapped as comeback bid falls short

NFL 3 hours ago

Highest-paid NFL tight ends in 2025 after Trey McBride's record Cardinals deal

Phil Perry Apr 2

2025 Mock Draft 6.0: Trade-happy Pats bolster offense in seven-round mock

Boston Celtics 11 hours ago

Jaylen shares update on knee injury, how he plans to manage pain

Chris Forsberg 1 hour ago

Why Celtics teammates will ‘run through a wall' for Al Horford

2025 NFL Draft 5 hours ago

Patriots 2025 draft meetings tracker: Updates on Top 30 visits and more

Nick Goss 8 hours ago

Pastrnak's superstar play shouldn't get lost in Bruins' awful season

TEAM NEWS

Boston Celtics
Tyler Herro, Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics 1 hour ago
Celtics-Heat recap: C's win streak snapped as comeback bid falls short
Boston Celtics 11 hours ago
Jaylen shares update on knee injury, how he plans to manage pain
Chris Forsberg 1 hour ago
Why Celtics teammates will ‘run through a wall' for Al Horford
see team page
New England Patriots
Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten
Phil Perry 25 mins ago
Best fits for Patriots at running back in 2025 NFL Draft
New England Patriots 4 hours ago
New Pats offensive coaches talk Maye, Diggs, draft prospects and more
New England Patriots 4 hours ago
Patriots trade Joe Milton to Cowboys in reported pick swap
see team page
Boston Red Sox
Kristian Campbell
Boston Red Sox 3 hours ago
Campbell makes Red Sox history with electrifying start to MLB career
Boston Red Sox Apr 2
Red Sox, Campbell agree to eight-year extension after five MLB games
Justin Leger Apr 1
Five overreactions to Red Sox' first five games of 2025
see team page
Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak
Nick Goss 8 hours ago
Pastrnak's superstar play shouldn't get lost in Bruins' awful season
Nick Goss Apr 1
Could Bruins get top-five draft pick? Here's what needs to happen
Nick Goss Mar 29
Barkov very much enjoyed Marchand's Panthers debut: ‘It was awesome'
see team page
Sun
Connecticut Sun Mar 20
Connecticut Sun broadcast schedule 2025: How, when to watch on NBC Sports Boston
Diamond DeShields Mar 17
Diamond DeShields on what she can bring to the Sun
Connecticut Sun Feb 3
Sun sign WNBA champ, free agent Diamond DeShields to one-year contract
see team page

TOP VIDEOS

SEE ALL

Josh McDaniels on Drake Maye: “I'm smitten by the young man”

Patriots Press Conference 7 hours ago

Josh McDaniels on Drake Maye: “I'm smitten by the young man”

Josh McDaniels shares this thoughts on Drake Maye since re-joining the Patriots as the team’s offensive coordinator.

MORE
Celtics Postgame Live Apr 1

House, Holley react to C's 6-0 road trip: Get the duck boats ready

Arbella Early Edition Apr 2

Dan Shaughnessy ‘bullish' on Red Sox after Campbell extension

Joe Milton 9 hours ago

Patriots reportedly trading QB Joe Milton III to Cowboys

2025 NFL Draft Apr 1

Breer: Why it's ‘less likely' the Pats land Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter

2025 NFL Draft

See all
Phil Perry Mar 25

2025 mock draft 5.0: Patriots trade back into first round for LT

Featured Content

See all
news Mar 27

Celtics games now available on Peacock with NBC Sports Boston add-on subscription

Dec 17, 2024

Here's How to Live Stream Boston Celtics games on NBC Sports Boston

Trenni Casey Jun 15, 2023

Watch Arbella Early Edition with Trenni Casey

Boston Sports Tonight Jun 15, 2023

Watch BST with Felger & Holley

PODCASTS

SEE ALL

  • Celtics Talk

    Celtics Talk

    Why Al Horford is the ultimate teammate, and why he’s ‘really hungry’ for Banner 19

    Listen Now

  • Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast

    Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast

    Robert Kraft bubbles over with optimism at NFL owners meetings

    Listen Now

  • The Next Pats Podcast - A Patriots Podcast

    The Next Pats Podcast - A Patriots Podcast

    Patriots give Drake Maye CORNERSTONE pieces in new seven-round mock draft

    Listen Now

  • On Her Mark

    On Her Mark

    Boston Fleet's Jillian Dempsey Talks Boston Roots, Teaching, Her Hockey Journey & More

    Listen Now
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us