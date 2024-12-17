TEAM NEWS
Josh McDaniels on Drake Maye: “I'm smitten by the young man”
Josh McDaniels shares this thoughts on Drake Maye since re-joining the Patriots as the team’s offensive coordinator.
Celtics Talk
Why Al Horford is the ultimate teammate, and why he’s ‘really hungry’ for Banner 19Listen Now
Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast
Robert Kraft bubbles over with optimism at NFL owners meetingsListen Now
The Next Pats Podcast - A Patriots Podcast
Patriots give Drake Maye CORNERSTONE pieces in new seven-round mock draftListen Now
On Her Mark
Boston Fleet's Jillian Dempsey Talks Boston Roots, Teaching, Her Hockey Journey & MoreListen Now