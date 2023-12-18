Connecticut Sun's full schedule for 2024 WNBA season revealed

The Connecticut Sun have 2024 in their sights.
The Sun won a franchise-record 27 regular-season games in 2023 under first-year head coach Stephanie White, who earned WNBA Coach of the Year honors. But after reaching the WNBA's final four for the fifth consecutive season, Connecticut fell short to the New York Liberty in the semifinals.
Starting Monday, the Sun can start planning for next season, as the WNBA has unveiled its full 2024 regular season schedule.
Connecticut kicks off its 2024 campaign on May 14 with a home game against the Indiana Fever at Mohegan Sun Arena. In fact the Sun play seven of their first 10 games at home, including a rematch with the Liberty in Uncasville, Conn., on June 8.
The 2024 schedule also features the Sun's first-ever game at TD Garden, as they'll host the Los Angeles Sparks at the home of the Boston Celtics on Aug. 20.
As the local home of the Connecticut Sun, NBC Sports Boston will broadcast a majority of the team's games in 2024. Stay tuned for a full broadcast schedule of the Sun's 2024 schedule.
In the meantime, here's a look at Connecticut's complete 2024 schedule (all times Eastern):
Click here to download the 2024 Connecticut Sun schedule
- Tuesday, May 14: at Indiana Fever, 8 PM
- Friday, May 17: vs. Washington Mystics, 7:30 PM
- Monday, May 20: at Indiana Fever, 12 PM
- Thursday, May 23: vs. Minnesota Lynx, 7 PM
- Saturday, May 25: at Chicago Sky, 8 PM
- Tuesday, May 28: vs. Phoenix Mercury, 7 PM
- Friday, May 31: vs. Dallas Wings, 7:30 PM
- Sunday, June 2: at Atlanta Dream, 3 PM (Commissioner's Cup)
- Tuesday, June 4: vs. Washington Mystics, 7 PM (Commissioner's Cup)
- Saturday, June 8: vs. New York Liberty, 1 PM (Commissioner's Cup)
- Monday, June 10: vs. Indiana Fever, 7 PM (Commissioner's Cup)
- Wednesday, June 12: at Chicago Sky, 8 PM (Commissioner's Cup)
- Saturday, June 15: at Dallas Wings, 1 PM
- Tuesday, June 18: vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7 PM
- Friday, June 21: at Las Vegas Aces, 10 PM
- Sunday, June 23: at Seattle Storm, 6 PM
- Tuesday, June 25: Commissioner's Cup Championship Game, TBD
- Thursday, June 27: at Washington Mystics, 7 PM
- Friday, June 28: vs. Atlanta Dream, 7:30 PM
- Monday, July 1: at Phoenix Mercury, 10 PM
- Thursday, July 4: at Minnesota Lynx, 8 PM
- Sunday, July 7: vs. Atlanta Dream, 1 PM
- Wednesday, July 10: vs. New York Libery, 11 AM
- Sunday, July 14: vs. Phoenix Mercury, 1 PM
- Tuesday, July 16: at New York Liberty, 7 PM
- Friday, August 16: at Dallas Wings, 9:30 PM
- Sunday, August 18: at Atlanta Dream, 3 PM
- Tuesday, August 20: vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7 PM (at TD Garden)
- Friday, August 23: vs. Chicago Sky, 7:30 PM
- Saturday, August 24: at New York Liberty, 7 PM
- Wednesday, August 28: at Indiana Fever, 7 PM
- Saturday, August 31: at Washington Mystics, 3 PM
- Sunday, September 1: vs. Seattle Storm, 1 PM
- Tuesday, September 3: vs. Seattle Storm, 7 PM
- Friday, September 6: vs. Las Vegas Aces, 7:30 PM
- Sunday, September 8: at Los Angeles Sparks, 9 PM
- Tuesday, September 10: at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 PM
- Friday, September 13: at Phoenix Mercury, 10 PM
- Sunday, September 15: at Las Vegas Aces, 6 PM
- Tuesday, September 17: vs. Minnesota Lynx, 7 PM
- Thursday, September 19: vs. Chicago Sky, 7 PM