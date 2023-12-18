Connecticut Sun's full schedule for 2024 WNBA season revealed

The Connecticut Sun have 2024 in their sights.

The Sun won a franchise-record 27 regular-season games in 2023 under first-year head coach Stephanie White, who earned WNBA Coach of the Year honors. But after reaching the WNBA's final four for the fifth consecutive season, Connecticut fell short to the New York Liberty in the semifinals.

Starting Monday, the Sun can start planning for next season, as the WNBA has unveiled its full 2024 regular season schedule.

Connecticut kicks off its 2024 campaign on May 14 with a home game against the Indiana Fever at Mohegan Sun Arena. In fact the Sun play seven of their first 10 games at home, including a rematch with the Liberty in Uncasville, Conn., on June 8.

The 2024 schedule also features the Sun's first-ever game at TD Garden, as they'll host the Los Angeles Sparks at the home of the Boston Celtics on Aug. 20.

As the local home of the Connecticut Sun, NBC Sports Boston will broadcast a majority of the team's games in 2024. Stay tuned for a full broadcast schedule of the Sun's 2024 schedule.

In the meantime, here's a look at Connecticut's complete 2024 schedule (all times Eastern):