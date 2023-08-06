USWNT's heartbreaking World Cup loss to Sweden leaves social media stunned

USA’s midfielder Lindsey Horan (L) and USA’s goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (R) react at the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on Aug. 6, 2023.

The U.S. women's national team didn't just lose on Sunday -- it lost in perhaps the most painful way possible.

In the longest match in Women's World Cup history, Sweden defeated the U.S. in the seventh round of a penalty kick shootout after a scoreless 120 minutes.

The game winning goal, scored by Sweden's Lina Hurtig, was deflected twice by U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher but narrowly cleared the goal line by what appeared to be a mere millimeter.

Understandably, the devastating result had fans reeling on social media during and after the match. With the game beginning at 5 a.m. ET and 2 a.m. PT, Americans who woke up early or stayed up late were met with pure heartbreak.

Woke up at 5 AM to see us choke on penalties #USWNT pic.twitter.com/36whlwD1Qm — Gio (logist) (@Danny_boy_0125) August 6, 2023

what do mean we LOST by a millimeter #USWNT pic.twitter.com/ptSs4a9o5F — isa 💚 (@isanunez5_) August 6, 2023

Me, waking up early just for this game to be scoreless and going to PK’s. #USWNT #USAvsSWE #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/peP5HGqhst — Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) August 6, 2023

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski was handed the blame by plenty of fans online, largely due to his substitutions made throughout the match. Megan Rapinoe came on for Alex Morgan in the 99th minute, notably, and missed a penalty kick in the fourth round.

Alex is all of us trying to figure out these substitution patterns. #USWNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MX4MDXCBf0 — Johnny (@jrptigers) August 6, 2023

Vlatko letting Rapinoe take a penalty after watching her corners and free kicks this tournament was just coaching malpractice. #USWNT — Patrick Quaife (@pquaife) August 6, 2023

While the final result wasn't what the nation expected, plenty of hope remains for the future of the USWNT. Young stars Sophia Smith, Noami Girma and Alyssa Thompson will be expected to carry the Americans into the future.

In 2011, Carli Lloyd smoked this penalty and it led to the US losing to Japan. In 2015, she dominated the World Cup. This is the path I want for Sophia Smith. #USWNT pic.twitter.com/CKGTH6THai — Linux Lewis (@princeleron) August 6, 2023