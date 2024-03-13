Here is the USMNT roster for the Concacaf Nations League in March

The first international break for the U.S. men's national team is an important one.

Instead of playing in two international friendlies with no significant implications, the USMNT will be competing in the business end of the Concacaf Nations League.

The U.S. has a semifinal game against Jamaica at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on Thursday, March 21. The other semifinal is Panama vs. Mexico and will transpire after the first game.

If the U.S. advances, it will meet the winner of Panama/Mexico in the final on Sunday, March 24. If it loses, it will face the other loser in the third-place game, also on the same day.

The USMNT has won the only other two editions of the tournament -- in 2021 and 2023 -- so they'll be seeking a three-peat. Here are the 23 players Gregg Berhalter selected for the games:

Goalkeepers (3):

Matt Turner, Nottingham Forest

Drake Callender, Inter Miami

Ethan Horvath, Cardiff City

Defenders (8):

Sergiño Dest, PSV Eindhoven

Kristoffer Lund, Palermo

Mark McKenzie, Genk

Tim Ream, Fulham

Chris Richards, Crystal Palace

Antonee Robinson, Fulham

Miles Robinson, FC Cincinnati

Joe Scally, Borussia Mönchengladbach

Midfielders (6):

Tyler Adams, Bournemouth

Johnny Cardoso, Real Betis

Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo

Weston McKennie, Juventus

Yunus Musah, AC Milan

Gio Reyna, Nottingham Forest

Forwards (6):

Folarin Balogun, Monaco

Malik Tillman, PSV Eindhoven

Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan

Josh Sargent, Norwich City

Tim Weah, Juventus

