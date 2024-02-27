USMNT to face Brazil in June Continental Clasico

The second annual Continental Clasico will see the U.S. men's national team battle one of the world's most storied teams.

The USMNT announced on Tuesday it will meet five-time World Cup champion Brazil for the matchup, which will be the first time the two sides face off since 2018.

𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞



The 2024 @Allstate Continental Clásico is coming your way this summer!



🇺🇸 USA vs Brazil 🇧🇷



📆 June 12

📍 Orlando



More Info » https://t.co/iMN139JpOe pic.twitter.com/a9tCRULSNz — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) February 28, 2024

Kick-off time is slated for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 12, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Brazil is the No. 5-ranked nation in the world as of FIFA's latest rankings, with the U.S. sitting at No. 13. The U.S. has a 1-0-18 win-draw-loss record against the Selecao.

The only win came during the 1998 Concacaf Gold Cup, which was a narrow 1-0 result in Los Angeles.

It's the second of two June friendlies in the buildup to the Copa America tournament beginning on June 20 in the U.S.

The other matchup will see the U.S. play No. 14-ranked Colombia at FedEx Field in Maryland.

The Continental Clasico is a new once-a-year fixture that will see the U.S. take on a top North, South or Central American team.

Last year's debut event saw the U.S. play Mexico in Glendale, Ariz., which ended in a 1-1 draw after Jesus Ferreira secured the equalizer.