Neymar passes Pele to become Brazil's all-time men's leading scorer

Neymar is officially in all-timer in Brazil's record books.

The star forward became Brazil's all-time men's leading scorer on Friday with a goal vs. Bolivia in 2026 World Cup qualifying action.

In the 61st minute with Brazil up 3-0, Neymar got on the end of a deflection from teammate Rodrygo and struck the ball home past goalie Guillermo Viscarra.

It marked Neymar's 78th goal for Brazil, surpassing Pele's 77 record that had stood since 1971. Pele's came within 92 caps with Neymar eclipsing the record in his 125th appearance.

It didn't long for him to extend the record, either. In the third minute of extra time in the second half, Neymar got on the end of Raphinha's cross from the right flank that Viscarra couldn't keep out. Brazil went on to win 5-1.

Neymar and Pele are the only men's players above the 70-goal mark. The next best scorer is Ronaldo, who scored 62 goals in 98 caps from 1994 to 2011.

Brazil's all-time leading scorer from both men's and women's teams is Marta, who has 115 goals to her name.

Neymar, 31 and now with Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, will look to keep adding to his tally as the 2026 World Cup cycle continues.

