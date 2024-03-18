Lionel Messi out of Argentina's March friendlies in the US due to injury

Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina's two friendlies in the United States this month due to a right leg muscle injury, the Argentine Football Association said on Monday.

The captain was injured last week while playing for his Inter Miami club in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The 36-year-old Messi will miss Argentina vs. El Salvador on Friday in Philadelphia and a friendly against Costa Rica four days later in Los Angeles, AFA said in a statement.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Both games are warmups for Argentina for the Copa America in June-July, which will also be in the U.S.

Argentina had already lost striker Paulo Dybala and midfielder Exequiel Palacios to injuries.

USMNT soccer legend Tim Howard as he delves into the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic soccer competition while addressing the challenges faced by U.S. Soccer on the Olympic stage.