Arsenal goes atop Premier League after Manchester City-Liverpool draw

The Gunners are back atop the Premier League thanks to a source who needed the moment the most.

Versatile German Kai Havertz came off the bench for Gabriel Martinelli in the 79th minute as Arsenal remained level with Brentford on the road at 0-0.

Then 10 minutes later, right winger Bukayo Saka curled in an exquisite ball from the right flank that Havertz connected to at the back post to nail the eventual game-winner.

Kai Havertz heads home a MASSIVE late goal!



Havertz, who Arsenal signed for 65 million euros from London rivals Chelsea this past summer, has been a polarizing figure for not providing enough goal output despite his hefty transfer fee.

Up until Saturday's goal, Havertz had just one goal (a penalty away vs. Bournemouth) and an assist (vs. Manchester City) in 12 league appearances, swapping between LCM and RCM roles with minimal time at CF.

The win secured a crucial three points for Arsenal as they leapt City and Liverpool in the standings following their 1-1 draw at the Etihad earlier on Saturday.

Erling Haaland fired in the opener in the 27th minute before Trent Alexander-Arnold equalized in the 80th minute in a feisty affair.

Brentford, meanwhile, stayed in 11th place level with Chelsea on points (16) after their 4-1 loss away to Newcastle on Saturday.