Paris Olympics Day 5 in pictures

Highlights from the fifth day of competition in Paris, including the heated moments from triathlon, gymnastics, BMX and more.

France's Leon Marchand competes in the final of the men's 200m butterfly swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstand/AFP via Getty Images)

An overview shows South Sudan's #09 Wenyen Gabriel (L) defending against USA's #14 Anthony Davis in the men's preliminary round group C basketball match between USA and South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 31, 2024. Team USA would go on to win 103-86. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy/Pool, AFP via Getty Images)

Japan's Shinnosuke Oka competes in the parallel bars event of the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain's Rafael Nadal waves goodbye after he and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz lose to US' Austin Krajicek and US' Rajeev Ram in their men's doubles quarter-final tennis match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Carl De Souza/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Katie Ledecky celebrates after winning the final of the women's 1500m freestyle swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images)

US' midfielder #03 Korbin Albert celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the women's group B football match between Australia and the USA of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Marseille Stadium in Marseille on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images)

Torri Huske reacts after winning silver in the women’s 100m freestyle final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. (Photo by Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)

Iran's Ali Pakdaman (L) competes against France's Sebastien Patrice in the men's sabre team bronze medal bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

US' players react after the women's preliminary round volleyball match between USA and Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena 1 in Paris on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)

US' Evy Leibfarth competes in the women's canoe single semifinal of the canoe slalom competition at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Oliver Morin/AFP via Getty Images)

Great Britain's Alex Yee after winning the gold medal in men's triathlon. (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Bianca Seregni of Team Italy competes during Women's Individual Triathlon on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Balabay Aghayev of Team Azerbaijan reacts during the Men's -90kg Elimination Round of 16 match between Balabay Aghayev of Team Azerbaijan and Woojin Kim of Team Republic of Korea on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

US' Perris Benegas reacts during the Women's Cycling BMX Freestyle Park Final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on July 31, 2024. Benegas would end up earning a silver medal. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan of Team China compete during the Diving - Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final on day five of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The U.S.' Tommy Paul serves to France's Corentin Moutet during their men's singles third round tennis match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 31, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Austria's Tjebbe Kaindl dives into the Seine river to start the swimming stage of the men's individual triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in central Paris on July 31, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GOLDMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson (L) of Great Britain celebrate the bronze medal after competing Women's Synchronized 10M Platform Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre in Paris, France on July 31, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu via Getty Images)