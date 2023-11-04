Watch Bruins' Matthew Poitras score on Red Wings goalie with great deke

Matthew Poitras is a highly skilled offensive player, and the Boston Bruins center showed off one of his best moves to score a fantastic goal Saturday night.

The 19-year-old rookie doubled Boston's lead to 2-0 in the first period when he beat Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso with a smooth forehand-to-backhand deke.

Check out the goal in the video below:

Rookie Matthew Poitras shows off the silky mitts and puts the Bruins up 2-0! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/BODM4uacMC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2023

Poitras now has six points (four goals, two assists) in 11 games. His goal Saturday night snapped a three-game scoring drought.

Poitras is tied with Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard and Minnesota Wild left wing Marco Rossi for the league lead in goals among rookies.

The Bruins entered Saturday's game in Detroit with a 9-0-1 record -- good for first place in the Eastern Conference.