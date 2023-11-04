Trending

Boston Bruins

Watch Bruins' Matthew Poitras score on Red Wings goalie with great deke

The B's rookie center continues to dazzle offensively.

By Nick Goss

Matthew Poitras is a highly skilled offensive player, and the Boston Bruins center showed off one of his best moves to score a fantastic goal Saturday night.

The 19-year-old rookie doubled Boston's lead to 2-0 in the first period when he beat Detroit Red Wings goalie Ville Husso with a smooth forehand-to-backhand deke.

Check out the goal in the video below:

Poitras now has six points (four goals, two assists) in 11 games. His goal Saturday night snapped a three-game scoring drought.

Poitras is tied with Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard and Minnesota Wild left wing Marco Rossi for the league lead in goals among rookies.

The Bruins entered Saturday's game in Detroit with a 9-0-1 record -- good for first place in the Eastern Conference.

