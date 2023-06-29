Report: Bruins, Panthers interested in Noah Hanifin trade

The Calgary Flames traded winger Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils earlier this week in the first of a few impactful deals the franchise might make this offseason.

The Flames have a few notable players -- including center Elias Lindholm, center Mikael Backlund and defenseman Noah Hanifin -- with just one more year left on their contracts.

If these players don't want to re-sign in Calgary, then it would make sense for the Flames to trade them and not risk letting these players leave in free agency for nothing.

Hanifin, according to multiple reports, doesn't seem likely to stay with the Flames.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet said on his "32 Thoughts" podcast with co-host Jeff Marek last week that Hanifin wants to play for an American-based team.

“Hanifin has indicated he would like to go back to the United States," Friedman explained. "Look, he’s a year away from unrestricted free agency, and when you become a UFA you’ve earned the right to make your call. I’ve got no problem with that. And Hanifin had let them know that that was the way he was going, so they knew about that.”

Which U.S. teams could be interested in Hanifin? The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported Thursday that the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins -- who squared off in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs -- have interest in the star defenseman.

"The Panthers have interest in Noah Hanifin, which isn’t surprising given their need for a blue-line upgrade," LeBrun wrote. "Anthony Duclair is part of that trade conversation with Calgary, but the Flames have several other teams that have called on Hanifin, and I’m not convinced the Panthers have the best shot at him. But I suspect Hanifin would love a reunion with old Flames pals Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett in South Florida. Another team I’m told has shown interest is the Bruins, but Boston would need to clear cap space."

Hanifin grew up in Norwood, Mass., and played at Boston College during the 2014-15 season. He was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. After spending three seasons with the Hurricanes, he was traded to the Flames in 2018. Hanifin tallied a career-high 48 points (10 goals, 38 assists) in 2021-22 and posted 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) in 81 games last season. The 26-year-old veteran has a $4.95 million salary cap hit for 2023-24 and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer.

Hanifin would be a nice addition to the Bruins. He has a strong two-way skill set, good size at 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds, and he can provide between 35-50 points pretty consistently. He also plays on both the power play and penalty kill in Calgary.

The Bruins really don't need to upgrade their blue line, though. They have plenty of talent and depth in that area. In fact, it would behoove them to trade a defenseman -- perhaps Matt Grzelcyk or Derek Forbort -- to create more salary cap space for a forward. Boston has only six forwards under contract for next season after Monday's Taylor Hall trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hanifin's teammate in Calgary, Lindholm, would be a better trade target because he's a center, and the Bruins are in dire need for players at that position given the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.