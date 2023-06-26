Bruins trade Taylor Hall to Blackhawks

The first domino of the Boston Bruins offseason has fallen.

The B's announced on Monday they have traded veteran winger Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago also is acquiring negotiation rights for free-agent winger Nick Foligno.

In return, the Bruins will receive rights to restrictive free agents Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula. Mitchell, a 24-year-old defenseman who was selected in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, played under Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery at the University of Denver. Regula is a 22-year-old d-man selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round (67th overall) of the 2018 draft.

The #NHLBruins have acquired defensemen Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell from Chicago in exchange for Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.



The Bruins needed to shed salary as they entered Monday with just under $5 million in cap space. Hall had a $6 million cap hit for the next two seasons. Boston will not retain any of Hall's salary.

Several B's players -- including Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Tyler Bertuzzi, Trent Frederic, Dmitry Orlov and Jeremy Swayman -- are eligible for unrestricted or restricted free agency this summer. Parting ways with Hall gives Boston the much-needed financial flexibility to get retain some of their own talent before NHL free agency begins on July 1.