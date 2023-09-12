Bruins reveal ‘Historic 100' players list for All-Centennial team

The Boston Bruins are celebrating their 100th NHL season during the upcoming 2023-24 campaign, and one of the ways they are honoring the franchise's history is creating an All-Centennial team.

The first step in that process was coming up with a list of the team's 100 most legendary players. That's the list the selection committee will use to determine the final All-Centennial roster.

The Bruins unveiled that first list, named the "Historic 100", on Tuesday.

Check it out in the graphic below:

Presenting the Historic 100.



As the first step in picking the #NHLBruins All-Centennial Team, pres. by @rapid7, the selection committee has identified the 100 most legendary players in franchise history.



Congratulations to all! https://t.co/kF3Ksgne6n pic.twitter.com/fNLs5m3ybf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 12, 2023

All of the expected names are included, such as Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, Cam Neely, Johnny Bucyk, Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, etc. The era with the most representation was the 1970s with 18 players. The B's, of course, won the Stanley Cup in 1970 and 1972. Fourteen players from the Bruins' most recently Stanley Cup title in 2011 are on the list.

Four players on the Bruins' current roster made it -- Brad Marchand, Milan Lucic, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy.

The list of 100 players will eventually be trimmed down to 20 players for the final All-Centennial roster, which will be announced Oct. 12. It will include 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders.