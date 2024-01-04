David Pastrnak selected to 2024 NHL All-Star Game

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins controls the puck during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on January 2, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

David Pastrnak is heading back to the All-Star Game.

The winger -- who leads the Boston Bruins in goals (22), assists (28) and points (50) this season -- was announced Thursday as the team's representative for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

The game will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3.

Pastrnak will make his second straight All-Star appearance and fourth overall, having also been selected in 2019 and 2020. He was named NHL All-Star Game MVP in 2020 after totaling four goals and two assists in the event's semifinal and final matchups.

The 27-year-old, a first-round pick in the 2014 draft, is tied for sixth in the NHL in both goals and points this season. Pastrnak is coming off a career year in which he set personal bests with 61 goals, 52 assists and 113 points.

He was one of the first 32 All-Stars were announced on Thursday by the NHL. The final 12 spots will be determined by fan vote, with Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman in consideration for his first All-Star appearance.

All-Star Weekend, which runs from Feb. 1-3, will include a player draft on Thursday where four teams of 11 players are selected for the All-Star game.

Below are the first 32 players announced for 2024 All-Star Game, with their number of career appearances in parenthesis.