Travis Kelce joins brother Jason in iconic duet for “A Philly Special Christmas Special” album

T-minus 16 days until the next hit holiday album “A Philly Special Christmas Special” is released to the world.

While anticipation has been building with every passing day, the singles (and content) we’ve been getting in the meantime have been oh so good.

So far, we’ve gotten the classic “All I want for Christmas is you” cover with Philadelphia Eagles linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata — which became an instant classic.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Next, Mailata and special guest Patti LaBelle collaborated on “This Christmas” — which is Grammy worthy, honestly.

And now, we have been gifted “Fairytale of Philadelphia” with the Kelce brothers. That’s right, Travis has made his way to the Christmas album … and just in time for Eagles-Chiefs week.

The song is a play off The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York” with the lyrics being personalized to Philly.

Truly, there may not be a better verse of music on this album than this:

Youse a lush, you're a crumbum, you smell like some old scum

Washed up from the Schuylkill and rotting away



You dirtbag, you phony, ya lousy jabroni

Happy Christmas, you a**, I pray God it's our last

An instant classic. Pure poetry.

The duo had discussed Travis making his singing debut in a recent episode of the New Heights podcast:

An animated teaser for the song was also released. It's pure gold. It features the Kelce brothers singing … and commentary from Johnson and Mailata from the wings of the stage:

It's safe to say this song will be added right after Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm" on my holiday playlist for absolutely no particular reason whatsoever.

The album is set to be released on December 1. You can pre-order it here.

Proceeds from “A Philly Special Christmas Special” will benefit the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.