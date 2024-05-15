It's time to block off Thursday nights on your calendars.
The schedule release for the 2024 NFL season is now live, meaning all games -- from dates to times to networks -- are officially known.
With it came the unveiling of the Thursday Night Football schedule. The Houston Texans at the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys at the New York Giants highlight some of the intriguing matchups on deck.
Here's a full look at the Thursday Night Football games in 2024, which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
2024 Thursday Night Football schedule
Week 2: Sept. 12
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Week 3: Sept. 19
New England Patriots at New York Jets
Week 4: Sept. 26
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Week 5: Oct. 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Week 6: Oct. 10
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Week 7: Oct. 17
Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints
Week 8: Oct. 24
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
Week 9: Oct. 31
Houston Texans at New York Jets
Week 10: Nov. 7
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Week 11: Nov. 14
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 12: Nov. 21
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Week 13: Nov. 29 - Black Friday
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 14: Dec. 5
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Week 15: Dec. 12
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Week 16: Dec. 19
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 17: Dec. 26
Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears
How to watch Thursday Night Football games
Thursday Night Football games are streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
What are the Thanksgiving NFL games in 2024?
There will be three Thanksgiving games in the 2024 season, one in each time slot. Here's how it'll pan out:
- Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (CBS)
- New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (FOX)
- Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers (NBC)