Social media stunned after Falcons pick QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall

Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies poses for portraits at the Indiana Convention Center on February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis.

The Atlanta Falcons just shocked the NFL world.

Last month, Atlanta signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract. Then, with the No. 8 overall pick in Thursday's draft, the Falcons selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Penix led the Huskies to the national championship game last season, but there were plenty of questions entering the draft. He will turn 24 next month, older than all of the other quarterback prospects at the top of the draft. Additionally, he suffered two torn ACLs during his six-year collegiate career.

Not only that, but they did so with 21-year-old quarterback J.J. McCarthy still on the board. The Michigan signal caller was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings two picks later at No. 10 overall.

To make matters even more puzzling, the Falcons reportedly didn't tell Cousins about their plans until a decision was made -- which left the veteran "a bit stunned."

The Falcons called Kirk Cousins when they were on the clock to let him know.

From what I learned, Cousins understood a QB would be considered but he did not believe his successor would be taken in the first round. I’m told he’s a bit stunned. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 26, 2024

As we all sit in shock over the Atlanta pick, a source tells me Kirk Cousins just as “shocked” and “disappointed” Never said anything to him or his reps about a QB in 1st round despite suggesting they would. Still “it’s a business” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 26, 2024

Predictably, social media was shocker with the first real surprise of the 2024 draft. Here are some of the best responses:

That’s shocking. Even if you want to go QB, you know you’re drafting a guy who won’t start right away because of Kirk. Why wouldn’t you take the 21 year old who is perfect to back up for a year in JJ — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 26, 2024

Michael Penix Jr. seeing the Falcons just drafted him pic.twitter.com/5gxp1G7a66 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 26, 2024

An all-time headscratcher. — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) April 26, 2024

Taking Michael Penix Jr. is absolutely insane lmao. I love the draft. He'll be 27 by the time he's on the field. — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) April 26, 2024

Michael Penix will be 28 when Kirk Cousins' contract expires. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 26, 2024

Oh no, Atlanta. Oh no. — Diante Lee (@DianteLeeFB) April 26, 2024

Who’s more bummed: Michael Penix, Kirk Cousins or Falcons fans? — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) April 26, 2024

TOLD YAL MICHAEL PENIX JR WAS A TOP 10 PICK!!!!! — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2024