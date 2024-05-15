Netflix to broadcast NFL's Christmas Day games in 2024 and beyond

Netflix has a gift for football fans this holiday season.

The streaming giant announced on Wednesday that it will broadcast the NFL's two Christmas Day games this season and at least one holiday showdown in 2025 and 2026. The two matchups for 2024 will be announced Wednesday night as part of the NFL's full schedule release.

Netflix has partnered with the NFL before, but this will mark its first time broadcasting live games. The company released its "Quarterback" series in July 2023 and will premiere its follow-up "Receiver" series this summer. It also aired its Tom Brady roast live on May 5.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports, and more,” Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said in the announcement. “There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix.”

Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday in 2024. There have only been two other regular season Wednesday games in the Super Bowl era, with the most recent being a Ravens-Steelers matchup in 2020 that was postponed three times due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The Christmas Day games will air on broadcast TV in the cities of the competing teams, and they will also be available to stream on NFL+.