Why Gronk thinks a year off from coaching will be ‘great' for Belichick

With all eight head coaching vacancies filled, it appears that Bill Belichick will be left without a job in 2024.

The former Patriots head coach had discussions with the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, but ultimately wasn't hired by either franchise.

Belichick, who has coached in the NFL in some capacity since 1975, is now in an unfamiliar spot. According to his former tight end Rob Gronkowski, a year away from the sidelines could actually be a positive thing for the 71-year-old Belichick.

"I think it's great if coach Belichick takes a year off," Gronkowski said in an interview with NBCU Local. "I mean, he's been putting his time in with the NFL, coaching for the last 50 years straight. It would be great to see him just take a personal leave for a year."

What exactly would Belichick do without coaching? Well, he's been linked to broadcasting roles -- including NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran suggesting that he should do TV rather than coach in 2024.

Gronkowski, who works as an analyst for FOX Sports, thinks joining a television network would be the perfect way for Belichick to stay connected to the league before returning as a head coach in 2025.

"He can stay in the game of football as well, go to the broadcasting side and then come back next year rejuvenated and become a head coach," Gronkowski said. "That would be great to see as well, because he belongs in the game of football. He's a mastermind of the game of football and it's great for football for him to be a head coach.

"But if he became a broadcaster this year, he'll have a lot more time to himself to go enjoy his fishing duties, or whatever he would like to do. But I think he would bring a unique perspective to the game (as a broadcaster) where the NFL fans would love to see, because he knows the game of football inside and out like no one I've ever met before."

With less of a time commitment on the media side, Belichick would definitely be able to recharge the batteries. By all indications, he still wants to break Don Shula's all-time wins record. Belichick is currently 14 wins away from tying Shula's combined regular season and playoff record of 347 victories.

There are several intriguing jobs that could open in 2025, especially after uncertainty this offseason surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

