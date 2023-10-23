WATCH: Mac embraces with teammates after beating Bills

Mac Jones certainly doesn't look like a quarterback who has lost his locker room.

Jones' teammates rushed to congratulate him after he led the New England Patriots' game-winning drive Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Among them were Brenden Schooler, Matthew Slater, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Joe Cardona, Deatrich Wise, Jabrill Peppers, and Mack Wilson.

Watch below, courtesy of NBC Sports Boston's Camera Guys:

Gesicki, who caught the game-winning TD, went on to have his QB's back after the game as well.

"I don't think a lot of the talk that happens with him is fair," Gesicki said during his postgame press conference. "I think he has done an unbelievable job blocking all of that out.

"I think he's done an unbelievable job leading us internally, throughout all that adversity. Today, back against the wall, hearing all the stuff about how we can't close, he stood in there and delivered, play after play after play."

The upset win gave New England a much-needed morale boost after three consecutive deflating losses. Jones and Co. will look to carry their momentum into another tough divisional matchup next week in Miami.

Kickoff for Patriots vs. Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. ET. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.