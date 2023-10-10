Tom Brady weighs in on Bill Belichick's approach with struggling Pats

If there's anyone who can get inside the mind of Bill Belichick when times are tough in New England, it's Tom Brady.

While the Patriots never experienced struggles to this level during his tenure, Brady and Belichick dealt with their fair share of ups and downs throughout their 20 years together. Of course, it was mostly ups with the Patriots appearing in nine Super Bowls and winning six of them during their historic run.

Times have changed. Belichick and the Patriots are 26-29 since Brady's departure with only one playoff appearance (no wins) in the last three seasons. Through the first five weeks of the 2023 campaign, the Patriots are 1-4 and coming off the two worst losses in Belichick's 29 years as an NFL head coach. Now there is speculation about Belichick's 24th season in Foxboro potentially being his last.

Brady shared his thoughts on the situation on the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, "Let's Go!"

“I think the results are different from what they’ve been, but I know that he’s still got the same work ethic, he’s got the same coaching style,” Brady said. “I think the thing that I think as I watch not only the Patriots, but a lot of other things, football’s a hard sport. You know, it was very different when I was in there because I could control a lot of the outcome. When I’m sitting here watching from afar I realize, God, there are a lot of variables, there are a lot of things that need to go right in order to have team success."

Belichick isn't the only one under scrutiny amid the Patriots' abysmal season. Third-year quarterback Mac Jones' woeful performance has some clamoring for him to be benched next week in Las Vegas. Those still riding with Jones believe his issues stem from a struggling offensive line and a lack of weapons around him.

Brady acknowledged, as he did throughout his illustrious career, that wins and losses are the result of a team effort, not an individual player's.

“I was a part of a lot of those teams and I didn’t take any of those things for granted. I needed a great defense. I needed a great kicker. Obviously, I needed a great coach. I needed great receivers and a great O-line," he said. "If I was going to be successful as a player, I needed all those things. And I was fortunate to have a lot of those things over a long period of time.

"The teams that lose, they’re putting a lot into it. The teams that win, they’re putting a lot into it. It’s a relentless sport and nothing is given to you. It’s all hard. Losing is hard, winning is hard. To be in it year in and year out is hard. To lose and have a horrible season is very hard.”

Brady was asked by host Jim Gray whether he expects Belichick to continue with the same demeanor and approach despite the circumstances.

“Absolutely,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion answered. "I think that he’s got a very consistent approach that he’s always taken and, you know, it’s the right approach. It’s try to prepare the players, give them the best opportunity to succeed. You know, you get out there on the field in the end, the coaches, once the play is called in the players have to go do it.”

Belichick and Co. will look to bounce back this Sunday when they visit old friend Josh McDaniels and the Raiders. If they leave Las Vegas with another historic loss, Belichick may have no choice but to change his ways.