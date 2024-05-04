It's only fitting that the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are playing a Game 7 for the right to advance to the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
These teams met in the first round in 2013, 2018 and 2019 and each of those series went to a Game 7. The outcome was the same each time, too -- a Bruins win at TD Garden.
The Leafs are trying to end that streak and win their first playoff series against the Bruins since 1959. Toronto has lost five consecutive Game 7s since 2013 overall.
The Bruins are fighting their own bad playoff history. If the B's lose Saturday night, they will become the first team in NHL, MLB or NBA history to blow a 3-1 series lead in back-to-back playoff runs. It would also be their seventh consecutive loss in games in which they could eliminate the opponent.
So, it's fair to say a lot is at stake for both teams in this matchup.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters that defenseman Andrew Peeke is not available for Game 7 even though he was on the ice for Saturday's morning skate. Montgomery also said that no final decision has been made on the status of veteran forward Danton Heinen, who missed Game 6.
Jeremy Swayman should start for the Bruins, although they haven't officially announced a starting goalie yet. Similar to the first six games, we'll know for sure when pregame warmups commence closer to puck drop. Swayman has a .932 save percentage in five starts this series. He has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last nine games against the Leafs since the start of last season.
The mystery for the Leafs is whether superstar center Auston Matthews will play. Toronto's best player hasn't played since the second period of Game 4. He has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury/illness. Matthews was on the ice for the Leafs' brief morning skate Saturday and participated in drills. His status for Game 7 is still unknown.
There shouldn't be any mystery in net for the Leafs. Joseph Woll started each of the last two games and posted a .961 save percentage. He's been outstanding.
One team's season is going to come to a frustrating end at the Garden on Saturday night. Here are the projected lineups for both teams. This story will be updated through puck drop with any notable news.
Boston Bruins (3-3)
Forwards
Jake DeBrusk--Pavel Zacha--David Pastrnak
Brad Machand--Charlie Coyle--Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk--Trent Frederic--Danton Heinen (or Justin Brazeau)
John Beecher--Jesper Boqvist--Pat Maroon
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei--Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm--Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon--Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalie
Jeremy Swayman
Toronto Maple Leafs (3-3)
Forwards
If Auston Matthews plays...
Tyler Bertuzzi--Auston Matthews--Max Domi
Matthew Knies--John Tavares--Mitch Marner
Nick Robertson--Pontus Holmberg--William Nylander
Connor Dewar--David Kampf--Calle Jarnkrok
If Auston Matthews doesn't play...
Tyler Bertuzzi--Max Domi--Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies--John Tavares--William Nylander
Nick Robertson--Pontus Holmberg--Noah Gregor
Connor Dewar--David Kampf--Calle Jarnkrok
Defensemen
Morgan Rielly-Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit--Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson--Timothy Liljegren
Goalie
Joseph Woll