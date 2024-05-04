It's only fitting that the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are playing a Game 7 for the right to advance to the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

These teams met in the first round in 2013, 2018 and 2019 and each of those series went to a Game 7. The outcome was the same each time, too -- a Bruins win at TD Garden.

The Leafs are trying to end that streak and win their first playoff series against the Bruins since 1959. Toronto has lost five consecutive Game 7s since 2013 overall.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Bruins are fighting their own bad playoff history. If the B's lose Saturday night, they will become the first team in NHL, MLB or NBA history to blow a 3-1 series lead in back-to-back playoff runs. It would also be their seventh consecutive loss in games in which they could eliminate the opponent.

So, it's fair to say a lot is at stake for both teams in this matchup.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters that defenseman Andrew Peeke is not available for Game 7 even though he was on the ice for Saturday's morning skate. Montgomery also said that no final decision has been made on the status of veteran forward Danton Heinen, who missed Game 6.

Jeremy Swayman should start for the Bruins, although they haven't officially announced a starting goalie yet. Similar to the first six games, we'll know for sure when pregame warmups commence closer to puck drop. Swayman has a .932 save percentage in five starts this series. He has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last nine games against the Leafs since the start of last season.

The mystery for the Leafs is whether superstar center Auston Matthews will play. Toronto's best player hasn't played since the second period of Game 4. He has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury/illness. Matthews was on the ice for the Leafs' brief morning skate Saturday and participated in drills. His status for Game 7 is still unknown.

The Leafs did all they could this morning to keep some mystery about their Game 7 lineup — namely, whether Auston Matthews plays.



•They dressed all the forwards in one colour

•They didn’t run lines

•They kept the skate to 15 minutes — at which point, Matthews left — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) May 4, 2024

Still no determination on Auston Matthews’ status for #Leafs in Game 7, per Sheldon Keefe



No Bobby McMann, though — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 4, 2024

There shouldn't be any mystery in net for the Leafs. Joseph Woll started each of the last two games and posted a .961 save percentage. He's been outstanding.

One team's season is going to come to a frustrating end at the Garden on Saturday night. Here are the projected lineups for both teams. This story will be updated through puck drop with any notable news.

Boston Bruins (3-3)

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk--Pavel Zacha--David Pastrnak

Brad Machand--Charlie Coyle--Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk--Trent Frederic--Danton Heinen (or Justin Brazeau)

John Beecher--Jesper Boqvist--Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei--Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm--Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon--Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalie

Jeremy Swayman

Toronto Maple Leafs (3-3)

Forwards

If Auston Matthews plays...

Tyler Bertuzzi--Auston Matthews--Max Domi

Matthew Knies--John Tavares--Mitch Marner

Nick Robertson--Pontus Holmberg--William Nylander

Connor Dewar--David Kampf--Calle Jarnkrok

If Auston Matthews doesn't play...

Tyler Bertuzzi--Max Domi--Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies--John Tavares--William Nylander

Nick Robertson--Pontus Holmberg--Noah Gregor

Connor Dewar--David Kampf--Calle Jarnkrok

Defensemen

Morgan Rielly-Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit--Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson--Timothy Liljegren

Goalie

Joseph Woll