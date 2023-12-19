This NFL record streak by the Patriots is in serious danger of ending

The New England Patriots, for most of the 21st century, have been one of the NFL's best teams at forcing turnovers and not committing many turnovers themselves.

Even over the last couple years without Tom Brady the Patriots have earned a positive turnover differential. They were plus-3 in 2020, plus-7 in 2021 and plus-7 in 2022 despite a horrible offense.

The Patriots have had a positive turnover differential in 17 consecutive seasons, and that's the longest such streak since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

This streak is in serious danger of ending because the Patriots currently own a minus-8 turnover differential with just three games left in their 2023 season.

The Patriots’ 17-year streak of finishing a season with a positive turnover differential - the longest since the 1970 merger - is in jeopardy of being snapped. They are minus-8 with 3 games to play.



Seahawks (12 seasons) the next longest active streak. pic.twitter.com/anYCrPGXfO — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 19, 2023

The chances of the Patriots flipping their turnover differential positive seem pretty slim. Just look at their upcoming schedule.

New England plays at the Denver Broncos and at the Buffalo Bulls in Week 16 and 17, respectively. These two opponents are tied for the second-most takeaways in the league with 24 apiece. Only the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars (25 apiece) have forced more turnovers. The New York Jets will play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the Week 18 finale, and they've forced 19 turnovers.

The Jets rank second in giveaways with 28, so the Patriots could have a decent shot to force a few turnovers in Week 18. But it would take a pretty large improvement in ball security from the Patriots offense to erase a minus-8 turnover differential and end the season positive.

So, unfortunately for the Patriots, we might see another long record streak from the dynasty era end this season.