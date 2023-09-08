Latest Rhamondre Stevenson update is good news for Patriots

Despite missing Friday's practice, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson's status for Week 1 doesn't appear to be in question.

The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reports Stevenson is expected to play in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Karen Guregian of MassLive.com provided additional context, reporting that Stevenson is dealing with a stomach bug but should be good to go for Sunday.

Per source, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is dealing with a stomach bug, and should be ok to play Sunday. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) September 8, 2023

It sounds like Patriots fans -- and Stevenson fantasy managers -- can breathe a sigh of relief.

Stevenson, 25, was one of the few bright spots for the Patriots' dysfunctional offense in 2022. The third-year back totaled 1,461 yards and six touchdowns. With Damien Harris leaving in free agency, Stevenson is set to lead the backfield with veteran Ezekiel Elliott as the No. 2. They currently are the only two running backs on New England's active roster.

Also absent from Friday's practice were cornerback Jack Jones and quarterback Matt Corral. Jones is expected to miss time with a hamstring injury and it's currently unclear why Corral was not present.

Sunday's Patriots-Eagles showdown is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.