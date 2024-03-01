Report: Patriots interested in Flacco as bridge starter to mentor rookie QB

The New England Patriots could reportedly be in the mix for 39-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco this offseason, longtime Cleveland Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Thursday.

"I’m hearing the Patriots are interested in possibly signing Flacco as a bridge starter to help mentor a rookie quarterback if they select one at No. 3 overall, such as North Carolina’s Drake Maye," Cabot wrote.

After a great comeback season with the Browns, filling in as the team's starter after an injury sidelined Deshaun Watson, the Patriots could look to sign Flacco as their bridge starter, using him as a mentor to whichever young quarterback they select in the upcoming NFL draft.

Flacco, who hasn't had much consistent time since leaving the Baltimore Ravens back in 2018, led the Browns to the playoffs after helping them finish the regular season out with a 4-1 record. In his five games as the starter, Flacco threw for 1,616 yards on a 60.3 percent completion rate, tallying 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The NFL honored Flacco's triumphant return to the game by awarding the former Super Bowl champion as the Comeback Player of the Year.

While it may sound surprising that a team looking to rebuild wants to sign a near 40-year-old, it does make a good amount of sense. When the Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Alabama man started immediately. While he found success in his rookie year, his stats slowly started to crumble, forcing him to fall as low as the third-string spot in the New England quarterback room this past season.

In hopes to avoid a similar situation, New England could look to take a page from the Green Bay Packers' playbook. The Packers have seemingly hit on every quarterback they've drafted in recent history, allowing the newly drafted quarterback to have some time on the bench learning from an older QB before getting any real playing time themselves.

In Green Bay's most recent case, Jordan Love spent his first two seasons on the bench under Aaron Rodgers. When Love took over the starting role this year, he looked great, throwing for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions. Prior to Love, it was Rodgers who spent time on the sideline learning under Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

With the Patriots holding the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft, New England could look to draft their future franchise quarterback in a guy like Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels -- or even according to recent reports, trading down for J.J. McCarthy or Bo Nix -- but have them sit and learn under Flacco for a season.

With a fresh coaching staff in New England, Flacco also has ties to the Patriots' new offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt. Van Pelt spent last season with Flacco in Cleveland and found success working with the older shot caller. Van Pelt could see what Flacco has to offer on the field, as well as off, in a mentor role to a rookie QB.