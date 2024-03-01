Jayden Daniels says it would be ‘dope' to play for Patriots

The New England Patriots would be best served using the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a quarterback, and it's quite possible the best player at that position when they're on the clock will be Jayden Daniels.

The LSU quarterback exploded up draft rankings over the last 12 months thanks to a Heisman Trophy-winning season during which he completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Daniels has been projected to land with the Patriots in many expert mock drafts in recent months.

What does he think about potentially playing for the Patriots?

“Yeah, it would be dope,” Daniels said Friday at his NFL Scouting Combine press conference. “Obviously, growing up and seeing what Tom Brady did there, six Super Bowls, that’s tough to live up to, but it would be dope to come in there and see the success they had and help them get back on that track.”

The Patriots were one of several teams that met with Daniels at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

His dual-threat skill set is very impressive. His running ability has even drawn comparisons to Baltimore Ravens quarterback and two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson.

“Lamar is a great player," Daniels said. "I don’t like to compare myself to anybody, but there are some similarities. What he’s doing, he’s playing at a very high level, so kudos to him. He’s the GOAT of this running and throwing, and I’m just following suit behind.”

One of the concerns about Daniels is his slender frame, and how he might be able to withstand taking hard hits at the NFL level if he runs outside the pocket as often as he did in college.

“I embrace who I am. I’m not the biggest guy, but it works for me," Daniels said. "And what works for me -- I can't change it. God blessed me with this frame for a reason, so why go out there and complain about it?”

Daniels is expected to be a top-three pick. In fact, it's likely we'll see Daniels, USC quarterback Caleb Williams and UNC quarterback Drake Maye all off the board in the first three selections. It's a good year to need a franchise quarterback, which just happens to be the Patriots' top need this offseason.