Report: Patriots ‘intrigued' by Dalvin Cook in free agency

Would the New England Patriots really consider signing Dalvin Cook with Rhamondre Stevenson already on the roster? It sounds like they're at least entertaining the idea.

The Patriots have at least some level of interest in signing Cook after the four-time Pro Bowler became a free agent last month, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

"My sense from asking around is the Patriots are at least intrigued," Fowler said recently on ESPN's "SportsCenter," via MassLive's Karen Guregian. "They have a bit of a need at running back ... they want a back they can pair with Rhamondre Stevenson. Bill Belichick does sense the urgency to improve that offense."

In this case, "need" is a relative term: Stevenson headlines a running back depth chart that also includes eight-year veteran Ty Montgomery and second-year backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris. You could argue the Patriots' more pressing "need" is at wide receiver, where they're reportedly among the favorites to sign DeAndre Hopkins, or left tackle, where starter Trent Brown showed up to minicamp late and out of shape.

Then again, it's hard to ignore a talent like Cook, who has amassed more than 1,100 rushing yards in four consecutive seasons and is still in his prime at age 27. Cook said recently he'd love to team up with Hopkins in free agency, and adding both Pro Bowlers could help vault New England back to relevance after a disappointing 8-9 campaign in 2022.

But is Cook to Foxboro realistic? The Miami Dolphins reportedly are viewed as the current favorites to land the Florida State product and have already made him an offer in free agency, while Cook also has teased his affinity for the New York Jets on social media. His stated goal is to compete for a championship, and it's difficult to envision the Patriots as legitimate Super Bowl contenders after a four-year stretch without a playoff win.

New England has the money to sign Cook, however, and as our Phil Perry recently noted, Cook potentially could be signed at a relative bargain given the current market for veteran running backs. It's possible Cook gets scooped up soon, but the longer he goes unsigned, the more it's worth keeping an eye on the lurking Patriots.