Report: Patriots DB Marcus Jones headed to IR with torn labrum

The New England Patriots will be without defensive back Marcus Jones for at least the next four weeks as he is headed to the injured reserve with a torn labrum, NFL.com insider Ian Rapaport reported Thursday night.

The injury reportedly came in the 24-17 Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Jones' injury comes as a blow to an already depleted Patriot defense. Jonathan Jones, who missed last week, is listed as questionable for this week's matchup against the New York Jets. Defensive backs Isaiah Bolden and Jack Jones are already on the IR. This leaves five healthy DB's on the active roster: Jalen Mills, Shaun Wade, Myles Bryant, and rookies Christian Gonzalez and Ameer Speed.

The Patriots have been active in adding players to the roster this week, including quarterback Will Grier. With a need for defensive backs, the Patriots may look internally at the cornerbacks recently added to their own practice squad: William Hooper, Breon Borders, and Azizi Hearn.

The Patriots brought Hooper, an undrafted 23-year-old rookie who spent time with the Green Bay Packers earlier this year, onto the practice squad last week.

Borders and Hearn were new additions Thursday, with both appearing in the team’s practice.

Borders, 28, is an experienced DB coming from the Atlanta Falcons, where he was released following a two-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. In his six-year career, he has logged a combined 42 tackles.

Hearn, 24, is another undrafted rookie who was previously spending time with the Las Vegas Raiders before being released on Aug. 29.