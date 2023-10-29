Report: Kendrick Bourne feared to have suffered MCL injury

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is scheduled to have an MRI on his knee on Monday, with a fear that an MCL injury has taken place, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported following their Week 8 loss.

During the Patriots' 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Bourne went down with an apparent knee injury early in the fourth quarter. After catching a pass from Mac Jones, Bourne was wrapped up, spun around, and thrown on his back by Miami cornerback Eli Apple. Bourne immediately grabbed the backside of his right knee and would later be ruled out by the Patriots.

Prior to the injury, Bourne was once again a bright spot in the Patriot offense, hauling in three catches on four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown. Bourne has been one of the most consistent pieces in New England's offense all season, tallying 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns. He leads the Patriots in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

With the NFL trade deadline right around the corner, and the Patriots likely out of contention, Bourne's name also has come up in trade rumors. This injury could impact whether he gets moved before the deadline, though.

Patriots' receiver DeVante Parker also left Sunday's game following a controversial helmet-to-helmet head injury that received no penalties from the referees.

With Bourne and Parker's status up in the air for New England's Week 9 matchup against the Washington Commanders, the Patriots will likely look to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas. Beyond that, the Patriots could also look to Tyquan Thornton, who logged reps in Week 6 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders and Week 7 vs. the Buffalo Bills after injuries to Parker, Smith-Schuster, and Douglas left them thin at the position.

Also available for the Patriots is rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte, who has been a healthy scratch since Week 1, when he was unable to get both feet inbounds on a catch late in the fourth quarter. Boutte, a once highly touted prospect, could be a great way for the Patriots offense to mix things up and try something new.

The Patriots also recently elevated former first-round pick Jalen Reagor from the practice squad. Getting reps in New England's last two games, Reagor logged one reception on three targets for 11 yards.

The 2-6 Patriots will take on the 3-5 Commanders at home next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.