Ahead of an important divisional game against the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots elevated Jalen Reagor and Calvin Munson from the practice squad to the active roster, the Patriots announced Saturday evening.

With DeVante Parker being a limited participant at practice this week due to a knee injury, and the Patriots listing him as questionable, Jalen Reagor adds some extra receiver depth to the roster.

Reagor, 24, brings three years of NFL experience to the team, having stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings. In 44 games, the 2020 first-round pick out of TCU logged 799 yards on 72 receptions, averaging 11.1 yards per catch and scoring four touchdowns. Reagor also adds experience as a return man on special teams, returning 12 kicks for 255 yards and 61 punts for 488 yards with one touchdown.

Outside linebacker Calvin Munson is no rookie to the Patriots active roster. Appearing in the Week 1 loss to the Eagles, Munson was also elevated from the practice squad to play a role on special teams. Munson has been on and off the Patriot's practice squad since 2018. Prior to joining the Patriots, Munson played three seasons with Dolphins after spending his rookie year with the New York Giants. In his career, he has been responsible for 87 combined tackles, two sacks, and a fumble.

Patriots elevate WR Jalen Reagor and LB Calvin Munson for tomorrow night. No offensive linemen brought up. Means they think they can get by with some combination of the 10 they have despite a litany of injuries at that spot. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 16, 2023

Surprisingly, the Patriots did not make any roster moves regarding the offensive line. With five offensive linemen listed on the injury report (Trent Brown, Sidy Sow, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, and Cole Strange), there is no doubt the Patriots could benefit from some extra depth.