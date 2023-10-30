Report: Patriots' Kendrick Bourne out for season with torn ACL

The New England Patriots have lost their best wide receiver to a season-ending injury.

Kendrick Bourne suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

The Patriots reportedly hoped that Bourne's injury was just to his MCL, but it appears the worst-case scenario has been realized for New England. Bourne leads the Patriots in receptions (37), yards (406) and touchdown receptions (four) through eight games.

Bourne suffered the injury on the first play of the fourth quarter Sunday when Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple wrapped him up and spun him to the ground after a reception.

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker also suffered a head injury in New England's 31-17 loss, while second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton was inactive due to injury. If Parker can't go next Sunday against the Washington Commanders, that would leave the Patriots with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor atop their wide receiver depth chart. The team also could recall rookie Kayshon Boutte from the practice squad for additional depth.