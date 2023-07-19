Report: Free agent RB Leonard Fournette working out for Patriots

Leonard Fournette visited the New England Patriots as a free agent last year before ultimately returning to Tampa Bay to play with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Will the veteran running back make a different decision in 2023?

Fournette is coming back to Foxboro for a workout Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Fournette is 28 years old but he's still a productive player. He ran for 668 yards (3.5 per carry) and three touchdowns in 16 games for the Bucs last season, but his real value came as a pass-catcher. Fournette tallied 73 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns.

Fournette visited the Patriots as a free agent last offseason. They’ve appreciated his skill set for a while. If he signs, would be valuable depth. Can’t ask Rhamondre Stevenson to do everything for 17 games. https://t.co/AurZQQ7CMg — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 19, 2023

The Patriots' running back depth chart is led by Rhamondre Stevenson, who enjoyed a breakout sophomore season with 1,040 yards (5.0 per carry) and six touchdowns, plus 69 receptions for 421 yards and another score in 2022. But New England's depth at the position after Stevenson isn't great. Second-year running backs Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris have yet to show much promise. Ty Montgomery can also play running back, but he also sees snaps at wide receiver.

Bringing in another veteran to lessen Stevenson's workload is a good idea. Dalvin Cook is the best available free agent running back, but Fournette isn't a bad second option.