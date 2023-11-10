Ranking the five most important pending FAs for Patriots to re-sign

The bad news is the New England Patriots have the AFC's worst record at 2-7 and may part with their legendary head coach this offseason.

The good news? They have the resources to begin a rebuild.

In addition to a likely top-10 (if not top-five) pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots project to have nearly $100 million in cap space in 2024, second-most in the NFL behind only the Tennessee Titans.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

New England's first order of business will be figuring out which of its pending free agents to bring back in 2024. Key contributors such as wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Hunter Henry, offensive tackle Trent Brown, offensive guard/tackle Michael Onwenu and safety Kyle Dugger all are on expiring contracts, in addition to several other players.

🔊 Next Pats: Getting their EDGE back: Identifying the future Patriots core with Mike Giardi | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

On a new episode of the Next Pats Podcast, host Phil Perry asked the Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi how he'd prioritize that group of five pending free agents, starting with the lowest priority and ending with the highest. Here's Giardi's list and his explanation for each ranking.

5. Kendrick Bourne, WR

"He was having a good year. He'll still make some of the same mistakes he's made since he got here. But he's a playmaker when he gets the ball in his hands.

"Based on the situation with the knee, I think you can get him for a year at a cheaper cost. But knowing that he'd be in Year 2 coming off the ACL, he would be the bottom of my list priority-wise."

4. Kyle Dugger, S

"I think he is what he is. I think he's a fine player. I think he's a solid player. But you sort of feel like he's plateaued as a player.

"I think we know the good that comes with it. Then there's the bad. I still don't think he's very good in coverage. I know he had an interception in the end zone (versus Washington). You could have had that interception in the end zone. I could have had that interception in the end zone.

"... I like Kyle. I think his teammates respect Kyle. But if Kyle's thinking that his contract is going to be north of $10 million a year, and I have Marte Mapu drafted in the third round (in 2022) -- I kind of drafted him with the thought that Kyle wasn't going to be in our price range, and that's how I was going to do it. So that's what I would do there."

3. Hunter Henry, TE

"Hunter is a good pro. He's probably still a top-10 tight end, top-12 tight end, even though the numbers (aren't there). He's playing hurt. I think he's done an admirable job. But (he's) not a great blocker. There's some limitations to him. He's getting a little older.

"I'd like to have him back just as a safety net at that position, and I don't really have much at that position. I don't have anything, actually, at that position. (Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown also are pending free agents.) But that's how I'd go."

2. Trent Brown, OT

"When you first sent me the list, I thought Trent would be No. 1, because there are just no left tackles and he's still a good left tackle. He's still probably a top-10 tackle, right? ... But there's stuff that comes with that. And if you're trying to power-wash this thing, maybe that's part of it.

"I was actually doing a mock draft the other day, and they're fifth at this point. So if you don't get Caleb (Williams), you don't get Drake (Maye), you don't get Marvin Harrison (Jr.), then you're sitting there (at No. 5). And for me, it's the two tackles. It's the kid from Penn State (Olu Fashanu) and it's the kid from Notre Dame (Joe Alt).

"... OK, so is that my left tackle? Do I feel good about that? And if so, then that's why Onwenu is No. 1."

1. Mike Onwenu, OG/OT

"Mike is young (25 years old). He's not a great player, but he's a good player. He's got the positional versatility. He's good at guard, he's doing a nice job over a tackle. I thought he was actually outstanding against the Commanders.

"So I can look at that and say, 'I feel good if I have to give Mike Onwenu a four-year deal for some real good money.' I'm not worried that Mike Onwenu is going to let himself go the road that Trent has done at various points, as we saw him in the spring come in at 420 pounds or whatever that was. Like, I just don't worry about that with Mike.

"So that's why I would have Trent at No. 2 and Mike at No. 1."

Also discussed in this episode: