Watch: Reagor makes amazing one-handed catch on Drake Maye deep ball

It didn't take long for rookie quarterback Drake Maye to put together a highlight reel play at his first New England Patriots training camp.

Camp practices began Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, and during one of the 7-on-7 drills, Maye dropped back and threw a deep pass down the right sideline intended for wide receiver Jalen Reagor. The 25-year-old wideout made a fantastic one-handed grab, drawing applause from the fans in attendance.

Check out the play in the video below posted by the NFL:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Drake Maye with the effortless deep shot 🎯



(via @patriots)



📺: Back Together Weekend – July 27-28 on @NFLNetwork, ABC, ESPN

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LSyH4tcHKW — NFL (@NFL) July 24, 2024

NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Phil Perry gave his analysis of the Maye-Reagor connection, along with reaction from safety Jabrill Peppers, in the X post below:

Jabrill Peppers on Reagor’s big play today: “That’s what he does. Every practice since he’s been here… We definitely have to do something about that, though.” https://t.co/ZWfGSe3dXt — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 24, 2024

Maye is a very good deep ball passer, and that was evident on the above play with Reagor. He throws a tight spiral and is quite accurate.

Reagor is a player worth watching in camp. He was a first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 but hasn't yet lived up to expectations. He played 11 games for the Patriots last season and tallied seven receptions for 138 yards on 23 targets.

The Patriots' wide receiver depth chart is pretty crowded. It remains to be seen whether Reagor will make the final 53-man roster, but Wednesday's session was definitely a step in the right direction for him.

Jalen Reagor had a really nice practice, finishing with three catches and a highlight 1-handed grab — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) July 24, 2024

Patriots camp practices resume Thursday in Foxboro.