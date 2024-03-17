Trending
Report: Patriots sign ex-Vikings WR to one-year deal

K.J. Osborn spent his first four NFL seasons in Minnesota.

By Justin Leger

The New England Patriots reportedly made a much-needed addition to their wide receiver room on Sunday.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report the Patriots signed free-agent wide receiver K.J. Osborn. It's a one-year deal for the ex-Minnesota Viking, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Osborn, enterting his age-27 season, was selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled 158 catches for 1,845 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over four seasons with Minnesota, missing only one game since 2021.

Osborn's arrival comes shortly after the Patriots missed out on star free-agent wideout Calvin Ridley, who inked a four-year deal worth $92 million with the Tennessee TItans. While Osborn isn't the caliber of player Ridley is, he'll add much-needed depth to a lackluster Patriots receiver depth chart. Kendrick Bourne, DeMario "Pop" Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor, and Kayshon Boutte are the other wideouts on the current roster.

A recent report suggested the Patriots would wait until nexth month's NFL Draft to address the wide receiver position. The addition of Osborn is a step in the right direction, but there's little doubt the receiver room still needs an overhaul for the offense to bounce back in 2024.

