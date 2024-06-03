Patriots sign undrafted receiver, release offensive lineman

The New England Patriots added another pass-catcher to their crowded wide receiver room.

On Monday, the team announced the signing of undrafted rookie free-agent wideout David Wallis. To make room for Wallis on the roster, New England released offensive lineman Andrew Stueber.

Wallis played college football at Randolph-Macon, a Division III program. The 22-year-old racked up 146 receptions for 3,144 yards and 34 touchdowns in 42 total games. Last season, he tallied 53 receptions for 957 yards and 12 TDs.

Wallis participated in rookie minicamp with the Patriots last month. The 6-foot, 184-pounder joins Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn, Tyquan Thornton, DeMario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Reagor, T.J. Luther, Kawaan Baker, Kayshon Boutte, and fellow rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker on New England's receiver depth chart.

Cracking the regular-season roster is a longshot, but it wouldn't be the first time the Patriots struck gold on an undrafted wideout. Wes Welker, one of the greatest receivers in Pats history, went undrafted before signing with the Chargers in 2004. New England signed Jakobi Meyers -- now a key weapon for the Las Vegas Raiders -- as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Stueber was selected by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Michigan product did not appear in a regular-season game during his two seasons with the organization.