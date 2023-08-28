Patriots roster cut tracker 2023: Latest releases, news on cutdown day

The New England Patriots have already begun to trim their roster down to 53 players, but plenty of work remains before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for every NFL team.

The Patriots released 11 players Sunday, including two tight ends, two defensive tackles, two linebackers and two cornerbacks.

Some of the hardest decisions for head coach Bill Belichick and his staff could come at quarterback and wide receiver.

JuJu Smith-Schuster's knee situation could result in the Patriots keeping six wideouts on their initial 53-man roster. Rookie wide receivers Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte have played well in training camp and the preseason. Both of them have shown enough to earn a spot.

Rookie Malik Cunningham has played quarterback, wide receiver and special teams this summer. His natural position is quarterback, but does it make sense to keep him on the 53-man roster at that position? If he's released, another team that runs an offense with a dual-threat quarterback might pick him up before he can get to New England's practice squad.

The Patriots also made a couple trades over the weekend. Running back Pierre Strong Jr. was dealt to the Cleveland Browns for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.. Strong's departure leaves Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott and Kevin Harris atop the running back depth chart. The Pats also acquired offensive tackle Vederian Lowe from the Minnesota Vikings for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Sunday, Aug. 27