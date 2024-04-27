With Triston Casas set to miss an extended period with a rib injury, the Boston Red Sox acted swiftly to address the void at first base.

On Friday, the Red Sox acquired veteran first baseman Garrett Cooper from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. The deal was completed amid a three-game series vs. the Cubs at Fenway Park.

The deal was an old-school, face-to-face negotiation during last night's game, with Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer visiting the Red Sox baseball operations box during the contest. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) April 27, 2024

Cooper was designated for assignment by Chicago on Tuesday. The 33-year-old hit .270 with one home run, six RBI, and a .774 OPS in 12 games with the Cubs this season. He has a career .268 batting average with 57 homers and a .772 OPS.

An All-Star with the Miami Marlins in 2022, Cooper has played in 493 MLB games. He has played for the Cubs, Marlins, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees in his eight-year career.

Cooper likely will take over for Bobby Dalbec as Boston's primary first baseman. Through 18 games this season, Dalbec is just 4-for-43 (.093) at the plate with 23 strikeouts.

Casas was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room for Cooper on the roster. Cooper could join the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday for the series finale against his former team.