Patriots trade RB Pierre Strong Jr. for offensive line help

The New England Patriots are getting some offensive line help, trading running back Pierre Strong Jr. for offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr from the Cleveland Browns, according to Ian Rapoport on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trade: The #Patriots have traded RB Pierre Strong Jr to the #Browns in exchange for OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr., sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023

The Patriots selected Strong in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He played mostly on special teams as a rookie.

Wheatley Jr. has yet to play a snap in the NFL, as he spent last season on the Browns’ practice squad.

According to our own Phil Perry, the Patriots are adding depth at tackle before cutdown day on Tuesday.

The Patriots part with a second-year back in order to add some tackle depth. Browns had a bit of a surplus at that position. https://t.co/8mcYe8BgKy — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 27, 2023