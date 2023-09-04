Patriots place Riley Reiff on IR, promote new TE to active roster

The New England Patriots' biggest question mark entering Week 1 is its offensive line, and Monday's transaction drove that point home.

The Patriots placed offensive tackle Riley Reiff on injured reserve Monday afternoon, meaning he'll miss at least the team's first four games. The team promoted recently-signed tight end Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster to fill Reiff's vacant roster spot.

Reiff suffered a right leg injury in the second quarter of New England's preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans and hasn't practiced since. The 34-year-old veteran was a candidate to be the Patriots' starter at right tackle for their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the team now must change course.

Our Phil Perry recently projected rookie offensive lineman Sidy Sow -- who played primarily offensive guard in college -- as New England's starting right tackle, with veterans Calvin Anderson and Conor McDermott both battling injuries of their own. The status of starting left guard Cole Strange is also in question for Week 1 as he works his way back from injury.

Last time we saw Strange be noticeably active in practice, he appeared to have the next day off. He described himself as “day to day” recently.



Patriots director of performance and rehabilitation Johann Bilsborough was over by the offensive linemen early in the session. https://t.co/pJ1VAEfwMh — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 4, 2023

Brown, meanwhile, gets the chance to be the Patriots' third tight end behind Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. The 29-year-old overlapped with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien on the Houston Texans in 2020 and should have some familiarity with O'Brien's offense after signing with the Patriots' practice squad last week.

New England will host the defending NFC champions at 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.