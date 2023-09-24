Trending
2023 Week 2

Patriots' Marte Mapu fined for illegal hit on Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle won't play Sunday in Week 3 as a result of the hit.

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

New England Patriots rookie linebacker Marte Mapu was penalized 15 yards for an unnecessary roughness penalty late in last Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Mapu went to tackle Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and made helmet-to-helmet contact. The NFL on Saturday announced it had fined Mapu $5,620 for the hit.

The collision knocked Waddle out of the game, which the Dolphins won 24-17 to drop the Patriots to 0-2.

More Patriots coverage

Phil Perry Sep 22

Week 3 preview: Pats need more urgent approach in critical Jets showdown

Tom E. Curran Sep 22

Week 3 preview: Patriots face absolute must-win game vs. Jets

Waddle battled a concussion this past week and will not play when the Dolphins host the Denver Broncos for a Week 3 matchup Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots play the New York Jets on the road at MetLife Stadium in search of their first win of the 2023 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

2023 Week 2New England PatriotsMiami Dolphins2023 Week 3
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us