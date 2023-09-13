Report: Patriots are showing interest in free agent OT La'El Collins

With so many offensive lines around the NFL in need of more depth and talent, it wouldn't be surprising if free agent tackle La'El Collins has plenty of potential suitors in the coming days.

One of those suitors could be the New England Patriots.

The Cincinnati Bengals released the seven-year veteran Tuesday, and according MassLive's Mark Daniels, the Patriots have already shown "some interest" in him.

Collins joined the Bengals for the 2022 season and played 15 games (all starts) until he tore his ACL in December. He was on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list when the Bengals released him this week. Prior to playing in Cincinnati, Collins spent six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Patriots could use more depth at tackle. Trent Brown is the starting left tackle. Right tackle is a little more of a concern. Sidy Sow started there in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Other potential right tackle candidates Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott didn't play in the season opener due to injury. Starting guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu also were inactive versus the Eagles because of injuries.

Collins, if healthy, could still help the Patriots. He played well with the Bengals last season before his knee injury.