Patriots injury report: O-line in rough shape ahead of Dolphins matchup

The New England Patriots' offensive line is banged up heading into Sunday night's Week 2 showdown with the Miami Dolphins.
Five Pats linemen were listed on Wednesday's injury report. Left tackle Trent Brown and rookie guard Sidy Sow did not participate in practice as they are currently in concussion protocol. Veteran center David Andrews (hamstring), guard Cole Strange (knee), and guard Mike Onwenu (ankle) were limited. Strange and Onwenu were inactive for the team's season opener vs. the Philadelphia Eagles due to their respective ailments.
The good news for New England is wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was not listed. There have been questions about the wide receiver's status after he was surprisingly sidelined at the end of Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.
Wideouts Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) and DeVante Parker (knee) also were limited in Wednesday's practice.
Here are the full Week 2 injury reports for the Patriots and Dolphins:
New England Patriots (0-1)
Did not participate
OT Trent Brown - Concussion
OL Sidy Sow - Concussion
Limited participation
C David Andrews - Hamstring
WR Kayshon Boutte - Hamstring
OL Mike Onwenu - Ankle
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
G Cole Strange - Knee
Full participation
No Players Listed.
Miami Dolphins (1-0)
Did not participate
RB Raheem Mostert - Knee
Limited participation
T Terron Armstead - Back, Ankle, Knee
DB Elijah Campbell - Knee
TE Julian Hill - Ankle
WR Jaylen Waddle - Oblique
Full participation
RB De'Von Achane - Shoulder
CB Xavien Howard - Thumb
S Brandon Jones - Knee
OL Connor Williams - Knee