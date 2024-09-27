Patriots injury report: Key lineman could return for 49ers game

The New England Patriots could have four of their five starting offensive linemen active for Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Left guard Sidy Sow is officially listed as questionable on New England's Friday injury report. The 2023 fourth-round draft pick has been sidelined since Week 1 with an ankle issue.

Sow's availability will be key because his backup, Michael Jordan, has been ruled out with an ankle injury of his own. If Sow and Jordan are out, preseason acquisition Zachary Thomas presumably would start at left guard vs. San Francisco.

Left tackle remains a concern with Chukwuma Okorafor on the exempt/left squad list and Vederian Lowe out with a knee injury. Rookie right tackle Caedan Wallace moved to the left side in Week 3, but he is listed as questionable with a knee issue.

Demontrey Jacobs looks like the next man up at left tackle. According to our Phil Perry, Jacobs has "been getting real work in practice this week."

Cornerback Alex Austin (ankle) will be sidelined for Sunday's game. Fellow corner Jonathan Jones and linebacker Anfernee Jennings are questionable due to shoulder injuries.

Sunday's Patriots-49ers matchup is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Both teams enter with 1-2 records and two-game losing skids.